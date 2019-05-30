A sink hole has opened up on the 300 block of Whitewood Street, closing traffic in both lanes.
According to City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker, the sinkhole extends about 4 feet into the street from the sidewalk and curb. No water line was affected by its formation and service has not been disrupted.
Shoemaker said that representatives from the Montana-Dakota Utilities company are on the scene because there is a gas line near the affected area. Black Hills Energy officials are also said to be present.
The city's street, water and fire departments are also responding.