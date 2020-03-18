Sioux Falls' Empire Mall closes, Rapid City's Rushmore Mall still open, JCPenney to close

Simon Property Group, the nation's largest owner of shopping malls, closed all of their facilities Wednesday through March 29, including Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. However, Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, which is owned by Spinoso Real Estate Group, remains open as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"Rushmore Mall is closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) within the Rapid City, SD area. It is important to us that we maintain a clean and safe environment and we are following the guidelines of both the Centers of Disease (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO)," a statement on Rushmore Mall's website states. "We have increased cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing in our property during operating and non-operating hours, especially in high traffic areas including: restrooms, play areas, mall entrances, restaurants, changing stations, trash cans, and door and water fountain handles."
JCPenney, Rushmore Mall's largest tenant, is closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The department store is expected to re-open April 2, a news release from JCPenney's corporate office said.
“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”
Sotau said the company will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the CDC and local, state and federal health officials and will reassess or adjust its policies accordingly as the situation unfolds.
Simon Property Group said they are closing Empire Mall in Sioux Falls at 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19. The closure will end on March 29.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, chairman/CEO and president of Simon.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.