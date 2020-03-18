Sioux Falls' Empire Mall closes, Rapid City's Rushmore Mall still open, JCPenney to close

Simon Property Group, the nation's largest owner of shopping malls, closed all of their facilities Wednesday through March 29, including Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. However, Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, which is owned by Spinoso Real Estate Group, remains open as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Rushmore Mall is closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) within the Rapid City, SD area. It is important to us that we maintain a clean and safe environment and we are following the guidelines of both the Centers of Disease (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO)," a statement on Rushmore Mall's website states. "We have increased cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing in our property during operating and non-operating hours, especially in high traffic areas including: restrooms, play areas, mall entrances, restaurants, changing stations, trash cans, and door and water fountain handles."

JCPenney, Rushmore Mall's largest tenant, is closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The department store is expected to re-open April 2, a news release from JCPenney's corporate office said.