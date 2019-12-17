A Sioux Falls man is the new executive director of the Rapid City Arts Council and the Dahl Arts Center.
Robert Joyce previously was the executive director of the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society and JazzFest. He also has board experience with the Sioux Falls Arts Council and Orpheum Theater board of directors.
The announcement of Joyce's hire comes one day after the Rapid City Council voted to move the management of the city's arts contingency fund from Allied Arts Fund to the Arts Council.
You have free articles remaining.
“After a lengthy hiatus and long search for a new leader for the Rapid City Arts Council, we are excited to have Robert Joyce on our team," Chance Whelchel, president of the Rapid City Arts Council Board of Directors, said in a news release. "Rob is a proven leader with a passion for nonprofit arts organizations, who also has the experience to lead the Dahl and Rapid City Arts Council into the future.”
Joyce, who also has been a faculty member at Augustana University and the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls campus, said he's impressed with what he has seen of the arts community in Rapid City.
“I am excited and inspired by the level of dedication to the arts that I’ve witnessed here in Rapid City and the region," he said in a news release. "I look forward to working with the community, artists and organizations to continue the stellar history of the Rapid City Arts Council and the Dahl Arts Center.”