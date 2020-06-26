Sioux Falls police refuse to release body cam video after charges of excessive force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls police won't release video footage from police cameras while they review the arrest of a juvenile that was caught on a social media video over the weekend and criticized for excessive use of force, the police chief said.

Videos of the arrest on Saturday shortly after 3 a.m. were taken by a bystander and posted on social media, drawing accusations that officers had used excessive force while they responded to a call for an alleged assault in downtown Sioux Falls.

The videos on social media show officers threatening to shoot someone in a car who did not obey their commands to stop the car. Police then broke the car's window with a baton, dragged the driver from the vehicle and forced her to the ground. The officer proceeded to place his knee on the driver's neck while she lied on her stomach on the ground. The driver was later identified as 17-year-old Janaisa Williams.

Officers also dragged TyJon Hardiman, 19, out of the backseat of the car.

“I was very scared when they threw me to the ground. I didn’t know what to do. I had my hands behind my back. I thought I was going to get killed. They were already threatening to shoot us for no reason. I did not know what happened,” Hardiman told KELO-TV.