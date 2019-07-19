A Sioux Falls software company is hiring on additional staff at the office it recently opened in Rapid City.
Omnitech Inc. will add a second full-time employee and three interns to its local office in August, bringing the total number of people employed there to five.
The company began operating out of the Ascent Innovation business development center on the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology campus in December, according to Omnitech software engineer Jeremy Warner. It was founded in 1998, according to the company's website, and primarily creates custom software for businesses.
Warner, who has worked at the local office since it opened, said the company expanded to Rapid City in part to recruit Mines graduates.
"The School of Mines is a big draw for us,” he said Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
The expansion also allows the company to remain in South Dakota and "keep talent in our state," Omnitech Chairman Chad Vondra said.
"We have been looking at Rapid City as an expansion location for several years. Things are now lining up perfectly with the momentum of Elevate Rapid City, the awarding of the B-21 to Ellsworth, and Omnitech's growth over the last couple of years," Vondra said in an email Thursday.
Rapid City's office is the first that Omnitech has opened outside of Sioux Falls, Warner said. A total of 41 people are employed by the company, he said.
The company announced the opening of its Rapid City office at a small ceremony held at Ascent center on Tuesday. The center at 525 University Loop was founded in 2006 with the goal of incubating technology-based startup companies. Twenty-one are based there now.
Companies are charged a reduced rental fee at the center with the stipulation that they relocate after five years.