Sioux Park playground to close for upgrades

New Sioux Park playground rendering

This rendering shows the new playground equipment that will be installed at Sioux Park in Rapid City. The existing playground will close Monday. Installation of the new equipment should be completed by Memorial Day 2023.

 Courtesy, city of Rapid City

The playground at Sioux Park in Rapid City will be closed to public access beginning Monday as Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department crews replace aging equipment with new features.

“The equipment at that playground is approaching 30 years old,” said Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson. “It’s due for renovations. It’s to the point where we can’t find parts and pieces for the existing equipment. It’s time for an upgrade.”

The playground will close to public access Monday and crews will begin to dismantle the individual pieces. Anderson expects the new playground equipment will be installed before Memorial Day 2023.

Anderson said the new Sioux Park playground will offer new features, one piece specifically for ages 2-5 and three new pieces that will attract children ages 5-12.

The Tot Lot for the younger children will include a new composite structure and T-Swing. The area geared towards 5-12 year old children will include a large composite structure, spinning net climber and a ZipKrooz zip line structure. The loose wood chip surfacing at the current playground will be replaced with artificial turf surfacing that satisfies requirements for fall protection and impact attenuation along with meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

“The new playground will have about the same footprint as the current playground,” Anderson said. “But it will offer new, exciting features the kids will enjoy.

“There’s never a good time to shut down a playground but these changes are needed. It’s expected to be a nice weekend, so we encourage families with kids to enjoy the playground before we close it off.”

During the Sioux Park playground closure period, Anderson said parents and families seeking playgrounds with numerous features can check out Canyon Lake Park, Memorial Park’s Legacy Commons area and Wilderness Park.

