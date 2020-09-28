Sioux San water tower built in 1932 torn down for new medical facility

The tower was located on the IHS/Oyate campus, which provides health care to tribal members. The campus is often referred to as Sioux San because it served as a segregated tuberculosis hospital called the Sioux Sanitarium between 1939 and the early 1960s. The tower would have been installed when the campus was the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, which operated from 1898 to 1933.

But archival photos from the boarding school era show that older water towers existed before the one built in 1932.

The water tower was torn down to make way for a road that will lead to a new medical facility, said Brandon Ecoffey, spokesman for the Oyate Health Center, which is operated by the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board.

Other structures and buildings will be torn down to make way for the facility, which is expected to be three times the size of the current clinic when it’s completed in April 2024. A Tulsa-based company has been awarded a $108 million contract from the IHS. Rapid City-based Scull Construction is the subcontractor.