Sioux San water tower built in 1932 torn down for new medical facility

A water tower that has stood since 1932 at the Sioux San campus has been torn down to make way for a road that will lead to a new medical facility serving Native Americans in the Rapid City area.
John Frazier gathered with other Indian Health Service and Oyate Health Center employees on Saturday morning to watch the tower come down.
Frazier said he first remembers seeing the water tower as a five-year-old traveling from the Cheyenne River Reservation to Rapid City so his mother could receive care at Sioux San. He never imagined he would work there one day.
“I’ve always seen the tower there. So watching it fall that day, it was sad,” said Frazier, who’s worked at the campus since 2009.
But Frazier said the water tower being torn down also represents “new beginnings.”
“There’s going to be this new state-of-the art facility that the community will be able to benefit from,” he said.
The white tower read “Rapid City Sioux San IHS” and had a feather over an outline of the Black Hills.
A plaque on the tower says it was built in 1932 by the Chicago Bridge & Iron Works company. The structure was made of steel, according to a water tower study by the South Dakota State Historic Preservation Office.
The tower was located on the IHS/Oyate campus, which provides health care to tribal members. The campus is often referred to as Sioux San because it served as a segregated tuberculosis hospital called the Sioux Sanitarium between 1939 and the early 1960s. The tower would have been installed when the campus was the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, which operated from 1898 to 1933.
But archival photos from the boarding school era show that older water towers existed before the one built in 1932.
The water tower was torn down to make way for a road that will lead to a new medical facility, said Brandon Ecoffey, spokesman for the Oyate Health Center, which is operated by the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board.
Other structures and buildings will be torn down to make way for the facility, which is expected to be three times the size of the current clinic when it’s completed in April 2024. A Tulsa-based company has been awarded a $108 million contract from the IHS. Rapid City-based Scull Construction is the subcontractor.
The water towers at Sioux San have never been connected to the Rapid City water system, according to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker. He said the campus will get connected to the system for the first time as part of the renovation.
While the water tower was torn down Saturday it wasn't removed. The structure was on its side Monday morning and workers were preparing to take it apart. It's unclear what will be done with the tower and if any of the parts will be left on the campus.
Frazier said he plans to visit the downed tower and grab a bolt or other souvenir.
It’s “sad to see that chapter closed,” Frazier said of the water tower and buildings that are expected to be torn down. “It’s a very meaningful campus for me, there’s a lot that happened there.”
Frazier said his co-workers feel the same way as he does, a mix of sadness about history being torn down combined with anticipation for the new facility.
“I'm excited for that, it’s something new for the community,” he said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
