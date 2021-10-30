Sister roommates join shared housing trend

Growing up in Hill City, the four Morris sisters shared one small bedroom, so sharing the large, 5-bedroom, 4-bath home they built together in Rapid City feels a little like coming home again.

The sisters, ranging in age from 60 to 70, are part of a growing demographic of U.S. women who find themselves single later in life. In South Dakota, about 77,000 women are age 65 or older, and approximately 34,000 of them are widowed, divorced or never married, according to the US Census.

Carol Morris Snyder, 67, was widowed in 2016 after 44 years of marriage. Peg Morris Schick, 70, lost her husband suddenly in 2017, just two months after the couple had relocated from their home in the mountains of Idaho to be closer to family in Rapid City.

Their many late-night phone conversations eventually led all the sisters, including Bev Morris, 63, and Donna Morris, 60, (the only one not living in Rapid City at the time) to discuss living together. While on a cruise together in early 2018, the idea blossomed. By June 2019, they were moving into a 3,700-square foot home located on an oversize lot in the Orchard Meadows subdivision just off Highway 44. It has an attached 4-car garage, a large mud room/laundry area, an exercise room, four separate bedroom/bath suites, and a fifth guest bedroom.

What it doesn’t have is a single step anywhere. The one-level home, elderly-friendly and handicapped accessible, is where the four sisters expect to live out their lives together.

“I Googled floor plans for 5-bedroom homes that were all on one level,” said Peg. “There aren’t any.” So she took on the job herself. Peg’s original blueprint, framed and hanging in one of the home’s many hallways, is remarkably unchanged from what Rapid City contractor Daene Boomsma of Boom Construction eventually built for them.

People often tell them, “There’s no way I could live with my sisters.”

But the Morris sisters say their experience of pooling housing resources and sharing costs has exceeded all their expectations.

“I tell my kids, it’s like magic,” Donna said. “I get up in the morning, and there’s coffee already made. The dishwasher gets emptied, and I didn’t have to do it.” After so many years of being a single parent and living alone, Donna is still amazed that “things get done and I didn’t do it all.”

“I would recommend it,” says Bev, Director of Human Resources for Coca-Cola in Rapid City. “Housing is so expensive, that if you have people to share expenses with, it’s great. I really think it’s going to be the way for more people to go in the future.”

Even furnishing and decorating the house was uneventful. The sisters chose paint colors, flooring, cabinetry, bathroom and lighting fixtures all in one day.

“The poor guy who took us out on that trip thought he was going to be in for a heck of a day,” Carol said. “But it went really easy. We all kind of like the same things. It was amazingly easier than any of us expected.”

If this seems astounding, just know that three of the four sisters once showed up at a family wedding wearing the exact same dress, just in three different colors.

The big, beautiful home they built together is much more house than any one of the sisters could afford on their own. Carol works as a bus aide for the Rapid City Area School District and Donna, retired from a 40-year management career in manufacturing in Denver, is also employed by the school district. Only Peg, affectionately known as the “CFO of the Sisterhood” is retired, but fills her days with volunteer work.

They each make a monthly deposit into a joint banking account to pay household expenses. A whiteboard in the kitchen keeps track of grocery needs, and everyone buys and cooks the foods they want. A property agreement covers ownership, resale, inheritance and other issues, should one of them choose to remarry or move away. “We all live better, for less money, together,” Bev said.

The sisters lead separate lives during the day, but evenings typically find them together in their spacious living room, which houses not one, but two, pianos. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are usually on one of the home’s seven TVs while they make dinner. “We feel like, collectively, we could clean up on Wheel of Fortune but on Jeopardy, we probably wouldn’t do so good,” Bev admits.

The sisters credit their success as roommates to the close, loving home where their parents raised seven kids in a 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in Hill City. They grew up cleaning rooms at the family-owned Cozy Motel, so they share similar housekeeping standards. Bev likes to vacuum and dust. Donna loves to organize cupboards. Keeping the kitchen clean is her domain. Carol and Peg do floors and everyone cleans their own bathroom. “I admit to a certain amount of OCD, so the others know not to take offense when I come through a room straightening pillows and arranging coffee tables behind them,” Bev said.

Sharing a home means they have built-in social, emotional and medical support systems, too. Peg says sudden widowhood was made more bearable with sisters. “If my husband would have died while we were living in the isolated mountains of Idaho, it would have been a whole different story for me.”

Their story now is one about four sisters who came back together to share a home once again. And this time, they each get their own bedroom.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0