Six candidates seek three open seats on the Meade School Board in the June 4 election.
According to information from Meade School District 46-1, running for three 3-year terms are incumbents Curtis Johnson and Robert Burns, both of Piedmont. The four first-time candidates are John Nachtigall of Elm Springs, R.J. Ludwick of Sturgis, J.T. Vig of Opal, and Lee Spring of Atall.
Johnson has served on the Meade School Board for five years and is seeking his third term on the board.
Burns has served on the Meade School Board for 10 years and held both president and vice president positions.
Nachtigall is a rancher from Elm Springs who has two children attending Elm Springs School.
Ludwick is a business owner from Sturgis. He and his wife, Tanya, have three children attending Sturgis Middle School and Sturgis Brown High School.
Vig is a self-employed rancher. He and his wife, Kelsey, have a daughter attending Opal School.
Spring is a fifth-generation rancher on the family ranch near Union Center. He and his wife, Jamie, have two children attending Atall School.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Polling places include the Sturgis Community Center, Piedmont School Gym, Elm Springs School, Hereford Hall, Union Center School, and Opal School.