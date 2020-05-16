Six new cases added in Pennington County, active cases drop across state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of active cases in South Dakota fell again Saturday as 72 new cases were reported and 99 pateints were listed as recovered. The total number of cases in the state increased to 3,959 with 1,242 still active. The state performed 762 tests Friday.

Pennington County saw an increase of cases, with six more added Saturday. The county has now had 49 positive tests reported with 35 cases still listed as active. The six positve tests were among 53 total tests in Pennignton County Friday. Meade County reported 10 negative cases and Lawrence County completed nine negative cases. Custer County reported five negative tests and Fall River County had four negative tests reported Saturday.

For the first time in weeks, Minnehaha County was not the top county in the number of new cases. There were 18 new positive tests Saturday in Minnehaha County - raising the total there to 3,119 with 962 still active. Brown County - home to an outbreak at the DemKota beef plant - reported 21 new cases Saturday. There are now 194 positive tests in Brown County.

Beadle County - home of an earlier outbreak that had been controlled for weeks - reported eight new cases Saturday. Lincoln, Oglala-Lakota and Union counties each added three new cases. Yankton, Grant and Clay counties added two cases. Roberts, Sanborn and Todd County each increased by one.

Eight people were admitted to hospitals across the state but 13 were released from the hospitals. No new deaths were confirmed by the state Saturday - however, deaths aren't reported until an official death record is filed and confirmed by the Department of Health.