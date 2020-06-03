Sixteen new positive coronavirus tests reported in Pennington County; total now 257

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sixteen more cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday for Pennington County, bringing the total number of county cases to 257 with 173 listed as active.

The state reported a total of 95 new positive tests on Wednesday. The number of active cases in South Dakota rose by one to 1,016 with the number of people in the hospital falling by two to 87. There have been no new deaths reported since Saturday.

The total number of cases in the state is 5,162 since testing began.

Other cases include 32 new positive tests in Beadle County and 15 in Minnehaha County. Brown County added five new cases, Davison had four and Jerauld and Brookings reported three new cases. Brule, Lake and Edmunds counties reported two new positive tests Wednesday and Fall River, Aurora, Oglala-Lakota, Lincoln, Codington, Buffalo, Hand, Hanson, Kingsbury, Lyman and Union counties all added one.

Pennington County completed 101 tests for Wednesday's report and Meade County tested 13 people. Oglala-Lakota tested 22 people and Lawrence County tested 12. Fall River County tested 24 people and Custer County reported 11 negative tests.