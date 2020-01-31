Ski for Light takes limits off outdoor fun

Black Hills Ski for Light empowers skiers, snowmobilers and snowshoers to leave their limits behind them.

For people who have visual or mobility impairments, Ski for Light offers fun and freedom. This year, 115 participants from around the United States, Canada, Australia and Norway spent this week in the Black Hills competing in downhill and cross-country skiing events, snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Participants are aided by 200 guides and volunteers.

“We are the largest Ski for Light. We are bigger than the international event,” Bill Young, president of Black Hills Ski for Light, said Thursday. “We have adaptive equipment to serve any ability level.”

“People love the program for the camaraderie. I’ve heard participants say it’s the only time of the year they feel normal. I’ve also heard participants say Ski for Light is better than Christmas,” Young said.

Black Hills Ski for Light’s downhill events are based at Terry Peak. Coeur Wharf provides access to property for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling takes place at Recreational Springs, Young said.

The winter event can be life-changing, Young said.