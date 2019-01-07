LEAD | The ski and snowboard season has started strong for enthusiasts in the Black Hills.
At Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, annual snow-making efforts and slope grooming allowed the 7,100-foot ski area to open before Christmas, which isn’t always the case.
But as of Friday, according to the ski area website, 24 of 28 trails were open and four of five surface- or chair-lifts were in operation.
An additional 16 inches of snow received earlier this week brought the total of man-made and natural snow cover received thus far to 50 inches, the website said.
“Conditions are wonderful!” the website proclaimed.
Last weekend, skiers and snowboarders came out in droves, putting ski-area parking spaces and equipment rentals away from the mountain resort at a premium.
“We had to turn people away because there was no parking,” said Linda Derosier, Terry Peak marketing director.
At Edge Sports in Lead, some skiers looking for equipment were also out of luck on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of last week.
“We had to turn people away, too, because we were out of rentals,” Edge Sports co-owner Aaron Wagner said.
Wagner said the busy holiday break, coupled with just-right weather conditions — meaning cold, but not too cold — contributed to the equipment shortfall.
Other winter-break weekends, such as President’s Day, will also see equipment hard to come by.
“It was just like a perfect storm for people. Holiday vacation mixed with excellent snow conditions. Those days were relatively warm weather. It just gets everybody and their dog to come out,” Wagner said.
The winter storm over New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day brought another layer of fresh snow to the mountain, and that should mean great ski conditions continuing well into January in spite of unseasonably warm daytime highs in the 40s and 50s in the past few days.
“We’ve actually had very good days this week,” Derosier said. “The warm temperatures really bring them out.”
“We’ve been pretty busy this week, too,” Wagner said. “People are vacationing, kids are still out of school and they want to go skiing.”