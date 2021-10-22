 Skip to main content
SkyWest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, impacting Rapid City

SkyWest RAP

Several passengers wait in line for the American Airlines ticket counter Thursday to re-book flights from Rapid City Regional Airport after an internal tecnical issue for SkyWest Airlines caused hundreds of flight cancelations. SkyWest is a regional air carrier that operates flights on behalf of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.

 Jim Gaasterland, Journal staff

SkyWest Airlines canceled about 1,000 flights Thursday and Friday because of what it called an internal technical issue.

The issue impacted flights to and from Rapid City Regional Airport with at least seven departing flights and six arriving flights either canceled or delayed as of mid-morning Friday. SkyWest operates flights to and from Rapid City on behalf of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.

The airline said it was working to return to normal operations but expected significant cancellations Friday. Through late morning, SkyWest had canceled more than 350 flights for the day, according to tracking service FlightAware.

“SkyWest experienced an internal technical issue, resulting in approximately 700 flight cancellations before the issue was resolved Thursday evening,” spokeswoman Marissa Snow said. “We apologize to customers for the inconvenience; we are working to minimize the impact on Friday’s schedule and to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.”

SkyWest, based in Utah, is a regional carrier that operates flights for other airlines with planes that typically seat fewer than 100 passengers. Passengers on those flights might not know that they are being operated by a regional airline.

