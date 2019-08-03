STURGIS | Public safety officials noted an uptick in Impaired Driving arrests along with increases in heavy automobile and motorcycle traffic on the opening weekend of the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol’s first day of reporting for the rally began at 6 a.m. Saturday. Patrol Capt. Jason Ketterling said troopers had responded to a number of crashes, with mostly minor injuries reported.
At least one motorcycle crash on Saturday had resulted in a broken leg, he said, at an afternoon news conference in Sturgis.
“We’ve definitely been busy today with crashes and noticed an increase in traffic out on the Interstate as well,” Ketterling said.
Ketterling reminded motorists of the lowering of the Interstate 90 speed limit from 75 mph to 65 mph between Rapid City and Sturgis.
He urged motorists to slow down and be watchful for heavy rally traffic, which includes more cars and trucks as well as motorcycles.
“Please just be patient with everybody. The roads can get congested in certain areas,” he said.
Elsewhere, Sturgis and Meade County law enforcement officials said the opening weekend of the rally has been mostly quiet.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the opening day of the rally saw a doubling in DUI arrests, with 10, compared to five for the same period last year.
Officers had also written 10 citations for illegal parking for the period starting at 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. That showed a marked decrease from last year, when 32 citations were recorded.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said the opening of the rally had seen more law enforcement activity, without offering numbers of arrests from the county.
“We’re up a little bit (in arrests) for the first part, so we’ll see what happens, but things are going good,” said Merwin.