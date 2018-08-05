STURGIS | The best advice is actually quite simple for safely navigating the expected heavy traffic during this week’s Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Take it easy on the throttle, and enjoy the ride.
More importantly, easing off could mean living to ride another day.
With crowds anticipated between 300,000 to 500,000 through the 10-day run of the rally, which started officially on Friday, state highway and public safety officials have lowered speed limits and added temporary traffic signals and stop signs in and around the rally’s epicenter in Sturgis and at key intersections throughout the Black Hills.
With those measures in place, riders, locals and other motorists can do their part by heeding posted speed limits and being keenly aware of their surroundings, said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Clay Kartak of Rapid City.
“If people would just slow down, that would cure a lot of the problems we have with our motorcycles, not just motorcycle crashes, any kind of crashes,” Kartak said.
The push for a safety reminder took on grim urgency this past Thursday when two people died and another person was hurt after two motorcycles struck a semi-tractor in Box Elder.
Witnesses said the motorcyclists, whose names and hometowns haven’t been released, apparently failed to slow for posted stop signs at the intersection of Highway 1416 and South Ellsworth Road and broadsided the semi, which was pulling two trailers.
South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said a variety of factors contribute to crashes, among them excessive speed, overdriving road and weather conditions, rider inexperience, impairment, distraction, and following too closely.
Adding to the peril is unfamiliarity with narrow roads with sharp turns, particularly on scenic Black Hills highways popular with bikers.
“All of those,” said Mangan of the list. “There’s not one over another.”
According to Dept. of Public Safety figures provided by Mangan, there have been nine fatal motorcycle crashes statewide from January 1 of this year through Thursday. The two deaths in Box Elder were not included in the 2018 total to date.
During the 10-day reporting period of the 2017 Sturgis rally, there were eight fatalities — three involving motorcycles, Mangan said.
Two of those crashes were attributed to riders failing to negotiate a curve. The other crash was blamed on the rider losing control.
The 2016 rally saw three fatalities — all connected with motorcycles.
One crash involved the rider losing control and the other two involved motorcycle/deer collisions.
Mangan said 2018 has already seen a number of accidents involving wildlife.
Wild animals can bolt in front of a motorist at any time of day, but peak times remain to be at dusk and dawn, when animals are moving and visibility is limited.
“It doesn’t have to be deer,” Kartak said. “I’ve seen coyotes and even buffalo hit by motorcycles.”
Kartak also recommends leaving as much distance as possible between moving vehicles, to allow for sudden stops.
“I know this time of year our roads get congested and it’s difficult to give yourself some space,” he said.
Kartak also reminded bikers under the age of 18 are required by law to wear helmets.
For adult riders, helmets, leathers and good boots aren’t mandatory, but are certainly recommended, he said.
Highway Patrol and local police and sheriff’s offices are steeling for the long run of the rally, continuing through Sunday, Aug. 12.
“It’s already been busy,” Kartak said.