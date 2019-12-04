A blizzard could not stop Small Business Saturday and Rapid City’s Christmas season kickoff, originally scheduled for Nov. 30. Downtown Rapid City is celebrating Small Business Saturday 2.0 on Dec. 7. Shoppers can enjoy a full day of festivities and temperatures in the 40s.
Main Street Square’s ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, merchants hope to entice shoppers for Small Business Saturday 2.0, an event that encourages buying locally so more dollars, jobs and businesses stay in the community.
Downtown and throughout Rapid City, many local business are participating in Small Business Saturday 2.0 with sales, holiday open houses and more. For a list of 2019 Small Business Saturday specials downtown, go to downtownrapidcity.com/visit/calendar/holidays-downtown. Saturday’s special events include Suzie Cappa Art Center’s holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with hot chocolate, mimosas, an art sale, and samples of baked goods from BakeWorks.
A Holiday Celebration and Winter Market will be open from 2-6 p.m. in Main Street Square, showcasing handmade wares from several local vendors. The Downtown Business Group will have a booth where free coffee, cider and hot chocolate will be served, and where shoppers can obtain Small Business Saturday reusable totes, a guide to Small Business Saturday specials at participating businesses, and enter a drawing to win a Downtown Rapid City Gift Card.
Santa Claus will arrive at Main Street Square at noon. He’ll meet, greet and take photos with children until 3 p.m. A professional photographer will not be provided. The day will be capped off with a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. in Main Street Square.
Although the annual Parade of Lights was cancelled due to the winter storm, it’s getting a reboot as well. A “Static Parade of Lights” will be on display from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Rushmore Mall. Floats will line up on the outside edge of the mall parking lot. The community is invited to drive the loop and enjoy the lighted floats.