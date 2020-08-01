You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small fire outside Spearfish doused by fire department, USFS

Small fire outside Spearfish doused by fire department, USFS

{{featured_button_text}}

The Spearfish Fire Department and the Forest Service contained a small fire about two hours after a call came in.

The fire was west of Spearfish and caused by a lightning strike from Thursday evening’s thunderstorms that struck a tree near the top of a canyon edge, according to the press release.

The fire burned less than one-tenth of an acre in the southwest corner of Wild Turkey estates.

Fire units were called around 9:50 a.m. Friday regarding a column of smoke in the Crow Peak area.

According to the release, the tree was smoldering and sparked the fire.

No structures were in danger from the fire.

The USFS will continue to monitor the area before they declare the fire officially out.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News