Small fire outside Spearfish doused by fire department, USFS

The Spearfish Fire Department and the Forest Service contained a small fire about two hours after a call came in.

The fire was west of Spearfish and caused by a lightning strike from Thursday evening’s thunderstorms that struck a tree near the top of a canyon edge, according to the press release.

The fire burned less than one-tenth of an acre in the southwest corner of Wild Turkey estates.

Fire units were called around 9:50 a.m. Friday regarding a column of smoke in the Crow Peak area.

According to the release, the tree was smoldering and sparked the fire.

No structures were in danger from the fire.

The USFS will continue to monitor the area before they declare the fire officially out.

