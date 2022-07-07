 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith announces fellow House member as running mate

Smith and Keintz

Democratic candidate for governor Jaime Smith, left, has named Jennifer Keintz, right, as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

 Courtesy

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith, who is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election, announced Thursday that he has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party's state convention, which starts Friday. The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy.

Keintz has held a seat in the House for one term, representing a mostly rural district in the northeast corner of South Dakota. She is also a real estate broker.

In a statement, Smith pointed to her experience advising home builders as well as serving on a county economic development board and the board of a nursing home.

“As Lieutenant Governor, Jennifer's experience will be vital as we advocate for the preservation and growth of rural South Dakota,” he said.

Noem's campaign reacted to the announcement by issuing a statement from Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden that said the pair of Democrats would bring liberal policies to the Republican-controlled state.

