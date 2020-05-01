Smithfield recalling workers to reopen pork plant Monday, union says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS | A South Dakota pork processing plant will partially reopen Monday after shuttering for more than two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected hundreds of employees, a union that represents plant workers said Friday.

Smithfield Foods asked about 250 employees to report to the plant on Monday to staff two departments — ground seasoned pork and night cleanup, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers union local. The union said it was informed Thursday about the partial reopening.

The Virginia-based company asked that employees who are sick or who might be more susceptible to severe illness and death from the virus — those over age 60 or who have existing health problems — to stay home, according to the union. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

Smithfield Foods did not immediately return a request for comment.

More than 800 employees of the Sioux Falls plant have tested positive for the coronavirus and two have died. The plant employs about 3,700 people and produces roughly 5% of the nation's pork supply. The number of COVID-19 infections is likely higher because only people with symptoms have been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick