A cold front pushing through Rapid City Tuesday brought high winds and unhealthy levels of wildfire smoke to the area.

The strongest winds were forecast for the areas east of the Black Hills, the National Weather Service in Rapid City reported Tuesday. Sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph were expected with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Smoke also filled the region Tuesday as wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, Montana and Canada continued to burn this summer. According to airnow.gov the air quality in Rapid City Tuesday was rated unhealthy. An air quality alert was issued for parts of Northeast Wyoming and is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday. No official alert was issued for Rapid City. Smoke was expected to linger in the City until Wednesday night.

The City of Rapid City alerted the public to the unhealthy air conditions.

"At 12:30 p.m., the Air Quality Index reflected a reading of 168. The Air Quality Index provides a reading from 0-500 with a reading between 150 and 200 designated as ‘unhealthy’," the City said Tuesday.

Health officials warn those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, shorten outdoor activities or move activities inside. Everyone else should limit exposure to unhealthy air by reducing strenuous activities and time outdoors.

Forecasts for the rest of the week include warmer temperatures and lower winds. Wednesday’s high was forecasted to be near 80, according to the Weather Service. Winds Wednesday were expected to be between seven and 12 mph until the afternoon when they would increase to between 13 and 18 mph. Thursday’s high was expected to be around 85 degrees and Friday was supposed to be near 86, according to Tuesday’s forecast.

To see current air quality alerts visit airnow.gov and search for any zip code or city.