Snapshot: Who's at the rally

Name: Shari Larson

Age: 51

From: Amboy, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 11th year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Coming down watching all the people, shopping and buying sexy clothes.

Name: Annie Lommel

Age: 50

From: St. Cloud, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? Last year was my first year.

Favorite thing about the rally? People-watching, seeing all the outfits.

Name: Mike "King Rocket" Navarro

Age: 66

From: Backus, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? Nineteen years straight.