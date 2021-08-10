Snapshot: Who's at the rally

Name: Shari Larson
Age: 51
From: Amboy, Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 11th year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Coming down watching all the people, shopping and buying sexy clothes.
Name: Annie Lommel
Age: 50
From: St. Cloud, Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? Last year was my first year.
Favorite thing about the rally? People-watching, seeing all the outfits.
Name: Mike "King Rocket" Navarro
Age: 66
From: Backus, Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? Nineteen years straight.
Favorite thing about the rally? I love to see the people here. Lately everyone's been so happy and happy to be here.
Name: William Stegelman
Age: 67
From: Omaha
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year since 1963 except for 2002.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding in the Hills. I used to ride Iron Mountain Road and part of Custer State Park.
Siandhara Bonnet
City reporter
