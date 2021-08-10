 Skip to main content
Snapshot: Who's at the rally
Shari Larson

Shari Larson, 51, of Amboy, Minn., stands in downtown Sturgis on Monday.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Name: Shari Larson

Age: 51

From: Amboy, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 11th year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Coming down watching all the people, shopping and buying sexy clothes.

Annie Lommel

Annie Lommel, 50, of St. Cloud, Minn., enjoys the rally and the sun.

Name: Annie Lommel

Age: 50

From: St. Cloud, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? Last year was my first year.

Favorite thing about the rally? People-watching, seeing all the outfits.

Mike Navarro

Mike "King Rocket" Navarro, 60, of Backus, Minn., stands out amongst rally-goers.

Name: Mike "King Rocket" Navarro

Age: 66

From: Backus, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? Nineteen years straight.

Favorite thing about the rally? I love to see the people here. Lately everyone's been so happy and happy to be here.

William Stegelman

William Stegelman, 67, of Omaha, has been attending the rally for more than five decades. 

Name: William Stegelman

Age: 67

From: Omaha

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year since 1963 except for 2002.

Favorite thing about the rally? Riding in the Hills. I used to ride Iron Mountain Road and part of Custer State Park.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

