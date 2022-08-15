SNAPSHOTS: Who was at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?

Of the thousands who crossed into Sturgis during the 82nd motorcycle rally, here are 24 people that stood out to us.

Whether it was their first trip or their "like 100th," from 11-month-olds to wiser friends, here's who was at the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Name: Candi Preheim

Age: 44

From: Bessemer, Michigan

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 12th year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The sound of the bikes. I love the sound of the bikes. Everything is great. Everybody is so awesome and welcoming, and just cool as hell here. I can run around half naked and it's okay.

Name: Heinz Woelki

Age: 72

From: Undisclosed

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 54th year at the rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes. I ride.

Name: Erica Backer

Age: 50

From: Virginia Beach, Virginia

How many rallies have you attended previously? We've been coming for about seven years.

Favorite thing about the rally? The rides in the mountains, seeing Mount Rushmore and just getting away.

Name: Lauren Martens

Age: 34

From: Wichita, Kansas

How many rallies have you attended previously? First rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Definitely excited for the people-watching of this community because it's been something else so far.

Name: "Crawdad Kenny"

Age: 69

From: California

How many rallies have you attended previously? First rally in 1994.

Favorite thing about the rally? We made the ride, we hit the jackpot.

Name: Jonathon Brock

Age: Unknown

From: Sturgis, by way of Denver

How many rallies have you attended previously: I've been up here many times over the years, but as far as this gig, I started last year.

Favorite thing about the rally? I love the town, there's a beautiful area here. The people, you know when this all goes away, Sturgis turns into a quiet little town.

Names: Jan and Darrell Eads

Ages: 64 and 62

From: Cincinnati, Ohio

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our first year. We started on a 10,000 mile journey on our bike and left eight days ago. We said Sturgis is one of the places we wanted to go.

Favorite thing about the rally? Beautiful people, personalities.

Names: Robert and Leslie Fabian

Ages: 65 and 61

From: Chicago

How many rallies have you attended previously? It's my 28th year (Robert) and my 25th (Leslie).

Favorite thing about the rally? We love to ride, the people, the bikes. We ride from Chicago, it's 1,000 miles. We make friends here. The best thing is our old friends come from different times (in our lives) and we meet at the same time.

Name: Logan Paskoski

Age: 29

From: Lusby, Maryland

How many rallies have you been to previously? This is my first time. I'm here for work.

What's your favorite thing about the rally? I love motorcycles. I've wanted to come here since I was a kid. I love all the bikes, I've never seen this many in one place.

Name: Willie Lang

Age: 58

From: Paducah, Kentucky

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here umpteen times. About 10 years.

Favorite thing about the rally? I cut clothes off of women all day, how much fun can I have? I enjoy what I do. I'm now doing it full-time.

Names: Matt Bergen and Rochelle Jones

Ages: 50 and 45

From: Denver

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our first year. We were actually up in Sidney (Montana) for their county fair. We were on our way home and this was kind of on the way.

Favorite thing about the rally? The smiles on everybody's faces.

Names: Jeff Hord, Steve Leggett, Shawn Geiman, Bill Elser and Trent Peskey

Ages: 43, 49, 53, 58, 62

From: Katy, Texas

How many rallies have you attended previously? "For two of us it's our second year as Elvis. We got three more guys suckered into it. It brings peoples smiles," Hord said.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the rides, the rides are magical. Spearfish Canyon, Iron Mountain, they're all different.

Names: Sherri Morris and Willow

Ages: 53 and 4

From: Harrisonburg, Virginia

How many rallies have you attended previously? It's our first year. I've wanted to come forever, it's just the first opportunity I've had.

Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery is absolutely amazing, and of course the rally itself, just the excitement. (Willow) is loving it, everybody's been petting her and loving on her. She's getting pictures with all the girls and she's having a blast.

Name: Cruz Chenoweth

Age: 9

From: Sturgis

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and ice cream.

Name: Sandy and Henry Krause

Age: 66 and 65

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? 40

Favorite thing about the rally? The people.

Name: Raul Rotchenbach and Bea Barry

Age: Both 64

From: Iowa

How many rallies have you attended previously? First time at the rally. It was on our bucket list and we were picking up a new Harley along the way.

Favorite thing about the rally? Watching the people.

Name: Melinda Smith

Age: 48

From: Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 4th rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the puppy dogs.

Name: Christina Griffin

Age: 31

From: San Antonio

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the interesting people.

Name: Joyce "Red Motorcycle Joyce" Melson

Age: 64

From: Boulder, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? 34.

Favorite thing about the rally? My favorite thing about coming to the rally is looking at the guys because I already have a Harley.

Name: Alexander Miskow

Age: 25

From: Chicago

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Tattooing, the money, the rally itself, the bikes, all the black eyes.

Name: Terry Forsyth

Age: 51

From: Boulder, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is like my 100th rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? I like to ride Harleys.

Name: Bexley Johnson (parents are Darr Johnson and Melia Kraklow)

Age: 11 months

From: Belle Fourche

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is her first rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Dad wants to instill his love of motorcycles in her.

Name: Former Wisconsin Sen. Dave Zien

Age: 72

From: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? "Been coming to the rally since 1971 after I got out of Vietnam."

Favorite thing about the rally? : "The mystique and heritage of the Black Hills. Nobody can explain it, just like Harley-Davidson."

Name: Christian Cowan

Age: 64

From: Alliance, Nebraska

How many rallies have you attended previously? Since 1976.

Favorite thing about the rally? "The people. I'm a Christian with the Sabbath Keepers Motorcycle Ministry."

Name: Timothy Abbott

Age: 47

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? "I've been coming since I was 7."

Favorite thing about the rally? "Bikes, women and free concerts."