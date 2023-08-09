Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.

Here are some of the faces that stood out.

Name: Mike Schmitz

Age: 49

From: Arizona

How many rallies have you attended previously? Six.

Favorite thing about the rally? People watching.

Name: Lagena Davis

Age: 48

From: Lone Star, Texas

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second.

Favorite thing about the rally? Working in the tattoo shop.

Name: Jeff "Jazzy Jeff" Robison and Milez — grandfather and grandson

Age: 58 and 14 months.

From: Coleman, Alabama

How many rallies have you attended previously? 36.

Favorite thing about the rally? "Everybody is so happy. It's like mecca for bikers." Robinson said Milezs's favorite part is, "ridin' his motorcycle," which has his name emblazoned on the side.

Name: Sarto LeBlanc

Age: 65

From: Calgary, Alberta

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first one. I made up my mind. It was on my bucket list for retirement.

Favorite thing about the rally? Riding

Name: Melanie Appleby

Age: 62

From: Twin Cities, Washington

How many rallies have you attended previously? Two.

Favorite thing about the rally? I don't have a favorite. It's all good.