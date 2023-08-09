Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: Mike Schmitz
Age: 49
From: Arizona
How many rallies have you attended previously? Six.
Favorite thing about the rally? People watching.
Name: Lagena Davis
Age: 48
From: Lone Star, Texas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second.
Favorite thing about the rally? Working in the tattoo shop.
Name: Jeff "Jazzy Jeff" Robison and Milez — grandfather and grandson
Age: 58 and 14 months.
From: Coleman, Alabama
How many rallies have you attended previously? 36.
Favorite thing about the rally? "Everybody is so happy. It's like mecca for bikers." Robinson said Milezs's favorite part is, "ridin' his motorcycle," which has his name emblazoned on the side.
Name: Sarto LeBlanc
Age: 65
From: Calgary, Alberta
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first one. I made up my mind. It was on my bucket list for retirement.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding
Name: Melanie Appleby
Age: 62
From: Twin Cities, Washington
How many rallies have you attended previously? Two.
Favorite thing about the rally? I don't have a favorite. It's all good.
Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com