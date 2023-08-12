Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: James Soza
Age: 40
From: Phoenix, Arizona
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time at the rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Just the crowd, the people and the bikes. And the chicks.
Name: Brandon Oachs and Kendra Cornish
Age: 38 and 33
From: Lake Crystal, Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? First time.
Favorite thing about the rally? The riding obviously, the area's great. Just seeing everyone come together for an event like this.
Name: Jordan Bolduan
Age: 24
From: Mankato, Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Not sure yet, but I'm enjoying it.
Name: Dakota Weeks and Mallory Gross
Age: 32 and 30
From: Southern Iowa
How many rallies have you attended previously? Third time.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes, the riding. Definitely the scenery.
Name: Nick Dexter and Jeremy Rowell
Age: 23 and 32
From: Denver, Colorado
How many rallies have you attended previously? We went in 2021.
Favorite thing about the rally? Dexter: Being with each other and being able to come out of Denver. Rowell: It's a good time to let loose and just have fun with family and friends in the weekend.
