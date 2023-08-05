Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.

Here are some of the faces that stood out.

Name: "Ponch"

Age: 71

From: Chicago, Illinois

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming since 1990.

Favorite thing about the rally? People, just the beautiful people. I give away Bibles. I give Jesus away now. I used to come here only for myself. Now I come here for others.

Name: Willie Lang

Age: 59

From: Paducah, Kentucky

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming to Sturgis for about 10 years.

Favorite thing about the rally? The work that I do. I get to cut shirts off of beautiful women.

Name: Jeff Revels

Age: 71

From: Jacksonville, Florida

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first Sturgis Rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. Being able to witness for the Lord and to share the gospel with them.

Name: April Johnson

Age: 47

From: Wallace, Idaho

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time at Sturgis.

Favorite thing about the rally? I think I like the rain. I think the rain is my favorite part.

Name: Krystle Armstrong

Age: 35

From: Florida

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first Sturgis Rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes. Seeing all the different people from different parts of the world.