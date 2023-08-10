Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.

Here are some of the faces that stood out.

Name: Sally Henry and Jessica Thomas

Age: 29 and 32

From: Denver, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? Henry: My ninth. I used to live here. Thomas: Second.

Favorite thing about the rally? Henry: It's like coming home. Thomas: I learned how to ride at my first one.

Name: Colin Reardon

Age: 41

From: Calgary, Alberta

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is the first one.

Favorite thing about the rally? The people.

Name: Lynn Youness and Mike Youness

Age: 64 and 70

From: St. Paul, Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? Lynn has attended 10 or more. Mike has attended "about 20."

Favorite thing about the rally? For Lynn: "People watching." For Mike: "The pretty girls."

Name: Ken Sackowski and Joanne Sackowski

Age: 65 and 62

From: New York

How many rallies have you attended previously? Ken has attended five. This one is Joanne's first rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Ken: The people and the motorcycles. Joanne: A nice place to come. Because of how much Ken enjoyed it, I decided to go.

Name: Scott Adams

Age: 62

From: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? Has been a vendor about four years and has been coming for about 15 years.

Favorite thing about the rally? The Energy, being together, meeting new people and being in the beautiful area.