Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: Sally Henry and Jessica Thomas
Age: 29 and 32
From: Denver, Colorado
How many rallies have you attended previously? Henry: My ninth. I used to live here. Thomas: Second.
Favorite thing about the rally? Henry: It's like coming home. Thomas: I learned how to ride at my first one.
Name: Colin Reardon
Age: 41
From: Calgary, Alberta
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is the first one.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people.
Name: Lynn Youness and Mike Youness
Age: 64 and 70
From: St. Paul, Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? Lynn has attended 10 or more. Mike has attended "about 20."
Favorite thing about the rally? For Lynn: "People watching." For Mike: "The pretty girls."
Name: Ken Sackowski and Joanne Sackowski
Age: 65 and 62
From: New York
How many rallies have you attended previously? Ken has attended five. This one is Joanne's first rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Ken: The people and the motorcycles. Joanne: A nice place to come. Because of how much Ken enjoyed it, I decided to go.
Name: Scott Adams
Age: 62
From: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How many rallies have you attended previously? Has been a vendor about four years and has been coming for about 15 years.
Favorite thing about the rally? The Energy, being together, meeting new people and being in the beautiful area.
