Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: Jennifer Coult
Age: "40-something"
From: Southern Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? The sights, the scenery, spending time with my better half.
Name: Angel Whitehorse
Age: 28
From: Wisconsin
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my sixth Sturgis.
Favorite thing about the rally? I really love the rides and amazing views that are out here.
Name: Payton Lloyd
Age: 24
From: Idaho
How many rallies have you attended previously? It's my third time.
Favorite thing about the rally? It's good culture, freedom and bikes.
Name: JT Coughlan
Age: 66
From: Great Falls, Montana
How many rallies have you attended previously? Since 1995.
Favorite thing about the rally? We get to minister to a lot of people.
Name: Chris Goodman
Age: 48
From: Elizabethtown, Kentucky
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Just the rides, people, food, shopping, everything.
