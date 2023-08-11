Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.

Here are some of the faces that stood out.

Name: Jennifer Coult

Age: "40-something"

From: Southern Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? The sights, the scenery, spending time with my better half.

Name: Angel Whitehorse

Age: 28

From: Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my sixth Sturgis.

Favorite thing about the rally? I really love the rides and amazing views that are out here.

Name: Payton Lloyd

Age: 24

From: Idaho

How many rallies have you attended previously? It's my third time.

Favorite thing about the rally? It's good culture, freedom and bikes.

Name: JT Coughlan

Age: 66

From: Great Falls, Montana

How many rallies have you attended previously? Since 1995.

Favorite thing about the rally? We get to minister to a lot of people.

Name: Chris Goodman

Age: 48

From: Elizabethtown, Kentucky

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Just the rides, people, food, shopping, everything.