Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: Michael Lacy
Age: 41
From: Wisconsin
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second time here.
Favorite thing about the rally? The Black Hills.
Name: Jeremy Dombrowski
Age: 50
From: North Dakota
How many rallies have you attended previously? Six.
Favorite thing about the rally? I don't know. All the people, the riding...the hills.
Name: Valarie Willert and Lika
Age: 49
From: Just moved to the Black Hills from Minnesota
How many rallies have you attended previously? My first rally was in 1996.
Favorite thing about the rally? Probably hearing all the motorcycles when the rumble. I mean, the continuous rumble all week long. And I think like the first time ever going down Main Street was really exciting.
Name: Misscoele Lømbejjet
Age: 54
From: Denmark
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time in Sturgis. I came all the way here just for this.
Favorite thing about the rally? All the motorbikes.
Name: Carl Burrous
Age: 41
From: Nebraska
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first Sturgis Rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Just all the bikes.
Darsha Dodge is the City Editor of the Rapid City Journal. Contact Darsha at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com.