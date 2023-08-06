Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.

Here are some of the faces that stood out.

Name: Michael Lacy

Age: 41

From: Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second time here.

Favorite thing about the rally? The Black Hills.

Name: Jeremy Dombrowski

Age: 50

From: North Dakota

How many rallies have you attended previously? Six.

Favorite thing about the rally? I don't know. All the people, the riding...the hills.

Name: Valarie Willert and Lika

Age: 49

From: Just moved to the Black Hills from Minnesota

How many rallies have you attended previously? My first rally was in 1996.

Favorite thing about the rally? Probably hearing all the motorcycles when the rumble. I mean, the continuous rumble all week long. And I think like the first time ever going down Main Street was really exciting.

Name: Misscoele Lømbejjet

Age: 54

From: Denmark

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time in Sturgis. I came all the way here just for this.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the motorbikes.

Name: Carl Burrous

Age: 41

From: Nebraska

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first Sturgis Rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Just all the bikes.