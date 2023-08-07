Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: Eric
Age: 63
From: Boston, Massachusetts
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third time.
Favorite thing about the rally? The riding in the Black Hills.
Name: Anthony
Age: 36
From: California
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming since 2009.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. I do tattoos. They're all memorable. All the tattoos have a lot of meaning. These tattoos are really special. It's not just a tattoo, it's more like a story.
Name: Ravyn-Lee Trzeciak
Age: 34
From: Chicago, Illinois
How many rallies have you attended previously? It's my sixth rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? The rides and the tattoos.
Name: Jestin Burich
Age: 47
From: Davenport, Iowa
How many rallies have you attended previously? I think it's my 13th or 14th rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? It is one of just the most outrageous, wildest things I've ever experienced in my life. Just...there's so many different things. And it's the craziness of the people here and all the machines and all the fun places to go. And then there's the beauty of the Black Hills, so that's a big combo for me.
Name: David Kosar
Age: 62
From: Dallas, Texas
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming for about eight to 10 years.
Favorite thing about the rally? I like all the shops and stuff here.
