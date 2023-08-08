Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.

Here are some of the faces that stood out.

Name: Pete Emerson and Tate Miller — Grandfather and grandson.

Age: 69 and 18

From: Iowa

How many rallies have you attended previously? Emerson: This is my first. It's on my bucket list. Miller: This is the first one.

Favorite thing about the rally? For Emerson, all the bikes. For Miller, the bikes and spending time with his grandpa.

Name: Bryan Seiler

Age: 22

From: Wichita, Kansas

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. They (friends) made me.

Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes.

Name: Garet

Age: 22

From: Scandia, Kansas

How many rallies have you attended previously? First time. Been planning it for about a year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes.

Name: Timothy Motes

Age: 30

From: Beloit, Kansas

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is the first one. They (friends) pretty much forced me.

Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes.

Name: Gary McIntyre

Age: 79

From: Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? At least 20.

Favorite thing about the rally? Riding down with my son.