Thousands make the journey to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally each year.
Here are some of the faces that stood out.
Name: Pete Emerson and Tate Miller — Grandfather and grandson.
Age: 69 and 18
From: Iowa
How many rallies have you attended previously? Emerson: This is my first. It's on my bucket list. Miller: This is the first one.
Favorite thing about the rally? For Emerson, all the bikes. For Miller, the bikes and spending time with his grandpa.
Name: Bryan Seiler
Age: 22
From: Wichita, Kansas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. They (friends) made me.
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes.
Name: Garet
Age: 22
From: Scandia, Kansas
How many rallies have you attended previously? First time. Been planning it for about a year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes.
Name: Timothy Motes
Age: 30
From: Beloit, Kansas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is the first one. They (friends) pretty much forced me.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes.
Name: Gary McIntyre
Age: 79
From: Wisconsin
How many rallies have you attended previously? At least 20.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding down with my son.
