Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Chris Brewington
Age: 55
From: Sturgis, South Dakota
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here six times.
Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and the culture.
Name: Gig Connors
Age: 60
From: St. Louis, Missouri
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 15th year. I've been coming to them since 1997.
Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery, the Black Hills, the rides, the people. People make the rally, basically.
Name: Kimberly Hanner
Age: 51
From: Tulsa, Oklahoma
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fifth time.
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding to all the difference places like Deadwood and Hill City. I love the camaraderie and people coming together.
Name: Jim McLaughlin
Age: 70
From: Manasquan, New Jersey
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Just the riding. I've been to Daytona six times, but this is wonderful.
Siandhara Bonnet
City reporter
