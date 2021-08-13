Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Chris Brewington

Age: 55

From: Sturgis, South Dakota

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here six times.

Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and the culture.

Name: Gig Connors

Age: 60

From: St. Louis, Missouri

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 15th year. I've been coming to them since 1997.

Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery, the Black Hills, the rides, the people. People make the rally, basically.

Name: Kimberly Hanner

Age: 51

From: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fifth time.