Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Chris Brewington

Chris Brewington, 55, lives in Sturgis and loves the motorcycles that come to the rally.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

Name: Chris Brewington

Age: 55

From: Sturgis, South Dakota

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here six times.

Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and the culture.

Gig Connors

Gig Connors, 60, of St. Louis, Mo., made his first trip to the rally in 1997.

Name: Gig Connors

Age: 60 

From: St. Louis, Missouri

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 15th year. I've been coming to them since 1997.

Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery, the Black Hills, the rides, the people. People make the rally, basically.

Kimberly Hanner

Kimberly Hanner, 51, of Tulsa, Okla., enjoyed the sights and sounds of rally activity on Lazelle Street. 

Name: Kimberly Hanner

Age: 51

From: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fifth time.

Favorite thing about the rally? Riding to all the difference places like Deadwood and Hill City. I love the camaraderie and people coming together.

Jim McLaughlin

Jim McLaughlin, 70, of Manasquan, N.J., had a good time visiting vendors and watching the motorcycles on Main Street in Sturgis. 

Name: Jim McLaughlin

Age: 70

From: Manasquan, New Jersey

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Just the riding. I've been to Daytona six times, but this is wonderful. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

