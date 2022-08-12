Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Bexley Johnson (parents are Darr Johnson and Melia Kraklow)

Age: 11 months

From: Belle Fourche

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is her first rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Dad wants to instill his love of motorcycles in her.

Name: Former Wisconsin Sen. Dave Zien

Age: 72

From: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? "Been coming to the rally since 1971 after I got out of Vietnam."

Favorite thing about the rally? : "The mystique and heritage of the Black Hills. Nobody can explain it, just like Harley-Davidson."

Name: Christian Cowan

Age: 64

From: Alliance, Nebraska

How many rallies have you attended previously? Since 1976.

Favorite thing about the rally? "The people. I'm a Christian with the Sabbath Keepers Motorcycle Ministry."

Name: Timothy Abbott

Age: 47

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? "I've been coming since I was 7."

Favorite thing about the rally? "Bikes, women and free concerts."