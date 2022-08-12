Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Bexley Johnson (parents are Darr Johnson and Melia Kraklow)
Age: 11 months
From: Belle Fourche
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is her first rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Dad wants to instill his love of motorcycles in her.
Name: Former Wisconsin Sen. Dave Zien
Age: 72
From: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
How many rallies have you attended previously? "Been coming to the rally since 1971 after I got out of Vietnam."
Favorite thing about the rally? : "The mystique and heritage of the Black Hills. Nobody can explain it, just like Harley-Davidson."
Name: Christian Cowan
Age: 64
From: Alliance, Nebraska
How many rallies have you attended previously? Since 1976.
Favorite thing about the rally? "The people. I'm a Christian with the Sabbath Keepers Motorcycle Ministry."
Name: Timothy Abbott
Age: 47
From: Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? "I've been coming since I was 7."
Favorite thing about the rally? "Bikes, women and free concerts."