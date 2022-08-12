 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Bexley Johnson
Matt Gade, Journal staff

Name: Bexley Johnson (parents are Darr Johnson and Melia Kraklow)

Age: 11 months

From: Belle Fourche

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is her first rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Dad wants to instill his love of motorcycles in her.

Dave Zien

Name: Former Wisconsin Sen. Dave Zien

Age: 72

From: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? "Been coming to the rally since 1971 after I got out of Vietnam."

Favorite thing about the rally? : "The mystique and heritage of the Black Hills. Nobody can explain it, just like Harley-Davidson."

Christian Cowan

Name: Christian Cowan

Age: 64

From: Alliance, Nebraska

How many rallies have you attended previously? Since 1976.

Favorite thing about the rally? "The people. I'm a Christian with the Sabbath Keepers Motorcycle Ministry."

Timothy Abbott

Name: Timothy Abbott

Age: 47

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? "I've been coming since I was 7."

Favorite thing about the rally? "Bikes, women and free concerts."

