Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Lilah Eberly

Lilah Eberly, 14, of Frederick, Colo., sits by a chopper bike that she built with an 80cc Predator engine at the Buffalo Chip.

Name: Lilah Eberly

Age: 14

From: Frederick, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year being in Sturgis. 

Favorite thing about the rally?  Seeing all the different kinds of bikes because then I get inspiration for my next build, which is also coming up. It will probably be here next year.

Jim Nelson

Jim Nelson, 70, of Napoleon, Mo., relaxes with his dog on Main Street in Sturgis. 

Name: Jim Nelson

Age: 70

From: Napoleon, Missouri

How many rallies have you attended previously? Been here every year since 2015.

Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes, the camaraderie between bikers.

Shayna Guy

Shayna Guy, 26, of Temple, Texas, rests on her 2012 Harley Davidson Sportster at the Buffalo Chip. 

Name: Shayna Guy

Age: 26

From: Temple, Texas

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second. 

Favorite thing about the rally?  I think my favorite thing is just like the overall family mentality like just like we're all here, I have no idea who 99% of these people are but we all talk like we're friends, like we've been friends for years and just hang out around bikes and there's not a whole lot that's better than that.

Terance Eaddy

Terance Eaddy, 66, is from San Antonio, Texas. He rides a 2008 Honda Gold Wing.

Name: Terance Eaddy

Age: 66

From: San Antonio

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fourth year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The camaraderie and seeing all the motorcycles out here. 

