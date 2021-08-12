Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Lilah Eberly
Age: 14
From: Frederick, Colorado
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year being in Sturgis.
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the different kinds of bikes because then I get inspiration for my next build, which is also coming up. It will probably be here next year.
Name: Jim Nelson
Age: 70
From: Napoleon, Missouri
How many rallies have you attended previously? Been here every year since 2015.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes, the camaraderie between bikers.
Name: Shayna Guy
Age: 26
From: Temple, Texas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second.
Favorite thing about the rally? I think my favorite thing is just like the overall family mentality like just like we're all here, I have no idea who 99% of these people are but we all talk like we're friends, like we've been friends for years and just hang out around bikes and there's not a whole lot that's better than that.
Name: Terance Eaddy
Age: 66
From: San Antonio
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my fourth year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The camaraderie and seeing all the motorcycles out here.
