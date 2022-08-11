Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Christina Griffin

Age: 31

From: San Antonio

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the interesting people.

Name: Joyce "Red Motorcycle Joyce" Melson

Age: 64

From: Boulder, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? 34.

Favorite thing about the rally? My favorite thing about coming to the rally is looking at the guys because I already have a Harley.

Name: Alexander Miskow

Age: 25

From: Chicago

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Tattooing, the money, the rally itself, the bikes, all the black eyes.

Name: Terry Forsyth

Age: 51

From: Boulder, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is like my 100th rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? I like to ride Harleys.