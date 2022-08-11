 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

  • 0
Christina Griffin .JPG

Christina Griffin from San Antonio is attending the rally for the first time for work and likes how many interesting people there are. 

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

Name: Christina Griffin

Age: 31

From: San Antonio

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. 

Favorite thing about the rally? All the interesting people. 

Joyce Melson.JPG

Joyce, "Red Motorcycle Joyce" Melson got her nickname from her bright red motorcycle. She chose the color so she can easily pick it out in a crowd.

Name: Joyce "Red Motorcycle Joyce" Melson

Age: 64

From: Boulder, Colorado 

How many rallies have you attended previously? 34.

Favorite thing about the rally? My favorite thing about coming to the rally is looking at the guys because I already have a Harley. 

People are also reading…

Alexander Miskow

Alexander Miskow from Chicago is a tattoo artist attending the rally for the first time. Tattooing and the money are some of his favorite things so far. 

Name: Alexander Miskow

Age: 25

From: Chicago

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first year. 

Favorite thing about the rally? Tattooing, the money, the rally itself, the bikes, all the black eyes. 

Terry Forsyth

Name: Terry Forsyth

Age: 51

From: Boulder, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is like my 100th rally. 

Favorite thing about the rally? I like to ride Harleys. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News