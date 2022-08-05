 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Candi Preheim

Candi Preheim from Bessemer, Michigan made the journey to Sturgis for her 12th rally.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

Name: Candi Preheim

Age: 44

From: Bessemer, Michigan 

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 12th year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The sound of the bikes. I love the sound of the bikes. Everything is great. Everybody is so awesome and welcoming, and just cool as hell here. I can run around half naked and it's okay.

Heinz Woelki

Heinz Woelki is 72 years old and has been attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for nearly 55 years.

Name: Heinz Woelki

Age: 72

From: Undisclosed 

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 54th year at the rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes. I ride. 

Erica Backer

Erica Backer, 50, traveled from Virginia Beach, Virginia to enjoy riding in the Hills.

Name: Erica Backer

Age: 50

From: Virginia Beach, Virginia 

How many rallies have you attended previously? We've been coming for about seven years. 

Favorite thing about the rally? The rides in the mountains, seeing Mount Rushmore and just getting away. 

Lauren Martens

Lauren Martens of Wichita, Kansas is experiencing the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the first time.

Name: Lauren Martens

Age: 34

From: Wichita, Kansas

How many rallies have you attended previously? First rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? Definitely excited for the people-watching of this community because it's been something else so far. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

