Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Candi Preheim
Age: 44
From: Bessemer, Michigan
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 12th year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The sound of the bikes. I love the sound of the bikes. Everything is great. Everybody is so awesome and welcoming, and just cool as hell here. I can run around half naked and it's okay.
Name: Heinz Woelki
Age: 72
From: Undisclosed
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 54th year at the rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? The bikes. I ride.
Name: Erica Backer
Age: 50
From: Virginia Beach, Virginia
How many rallies have you attended previously? We've been coming for about seven years.
Favorite thing about the rally? The rides in the mountains, seeing Mount Rushmore and just getting away.
Name: Lauren Martens
Age: 34
From: Wichita, Kansas
How many rallies have you attended previously? First rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? Definitely excited for the people-watching of this community because it's been something else so far.
