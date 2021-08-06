Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Bryce Buoy

Age: 59

From: Grand Island, Nebraska

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year for years. It's just my thing.

Favorite thing about the rally? How could I narrow it down? There's something for everybody. The mountains are beautiful.

Name: David 'Toon' Boone

Age: 28

From: Flint, Michigan

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third year

Favorite thing about the rally? There's always a good turnout and it's always a good time. I like the patriotism, the crowd.

Name: Joe Jackmovich

Age: 68

From: Rapid City