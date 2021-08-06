 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the rally
top story

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Bryce Buoy

Bryce Buoy stands by his American Iron Horse Texas Chopper on Thursday in downtown Sturgis.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Name: Bryce Buoy

Age: 59

From: Grand Island, Nebraska

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year for years. It's just my thing.

Favorite thing about the rally? How could I narrow it down? There's something for everybody. The mountains are beautiful.

David Boone 1

David "Toon" Boone stands outside Fat Cat Tattoos.

Name: David 'Toon' Boone

Age: 28

From: Flint, Michigan

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third year

Favorite thing about the rally? There's always a good turnout and it's always a good time. I like the patriotism, the crowd.

Joe Jackmovich 1

Joe Jackmovich, a retired master sergeant, sits on his Harley-Davidson 1995 Electra Glide.

Name: Joe Jackmovich

Age: 68

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming to the rally since 1988.

Favorite thing about the rally? I'm a people-watcher. I like to see everyone. Some people have no clue (about the rally), some have been working here since they were 14.

Margaret Harvey

Margaret Harvey shops with friends on Thursday in Sturgis.

Name: Margaret Harvey

Age: 56

From: San Diego

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our second year.

Favorite thing about the rally? I really like people-watching. The really cool bikes and the outrageous outfits from both men and women. We also like the Black Hills and the rides.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

