Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Bryce Buoy
Age: 59
From: Grand Island, Nebraska
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming every year for years. It's just my thing.
Favorite thing about the rally? How could I narrow it down? There's something for everybody. The mountains are beautiful.
Name: David 'Toon' Boone
Age: 28
From: Flint, Michigan
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third year
Favorite thing about the rally? There's always a good turnout and it's always a good time. I like the patriotism, the crowd.
Name: Joe Jackmovich
Age: 68
From: Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming to the rally since 1988.
Favorite thing about the rally? I'm a people-watcher. I like to see everyone. Some people have no clue (about the rally), some have been working here since they were 14.
Name: Margaret Harvey
Age: 56
From: San Diego
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our second year.
Favorite thing about the rally? I really like people-watching. The really cool bikes and the outrageous outfits from both men and women. We also like the Black Hills and the rides.
