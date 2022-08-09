 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Willie Lang.JPG

Willie Lang, 58, customizes shirts by cutting them and loves what he does. 

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

Name: Willie Lang

Age: 58

From: Paducah, Kentucky

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here umpteen times. About 10 years.

Favorite thing about the rally? I cut clothes off of women all day, how much fun can I have? I enjoy what I do. I'm now doing it full-time.

Matt Bergen and Rochelle Jones

Matt Bergen and Rochelle Jones came to the rally for the first time this year. The couple said they were on their way back home from a fair and decided to stop by.

Names: Matt Bergen and Rochelle Jones

Ages: 50 and 45

From: Denver

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our first year. We were actually up in Sidney (Montana) for their county fair. We were on our way home and this was kind of on the way.

Favorite thing about the rally? The smiles on everybody's faces.

Elvis, Elvis, Elvis, Elvis and Elvis

Jeff Hord, Steve Leggett, Shaun Geiman, Bill Elser and Trent Peskey returned to the rally as Elvis. The group has roots in South Dakota and Katy, Texas.

Names: Jeff Hord, Steve Leggett, Shawn Geiman, Bill Elser and Trent Peskey

Ages: 43, 49, 53, 58, 62

From: Katy, Texas

How many rallies have you attended previously? "For two of us it's our second year as Elvis. We got three more guys suckered into it. It brings peoples smiles," Hord said.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the rides, the rides are magical. Spearfish Canyon, Iron Mountain, they're all different.

Sherri and Willow

Sherri Morris and Willow came from Harrisonburg, Virginia for their first Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Names: Sherri Morris and Willow

Ages: 53 and 4

From: Harrisonburg, Virginia

How many rallies have you attended previously? It's our first year. I've wanted to come forever, it's just the first opportunity I've had.

Favorite thing about the rally? The scenery is absolutely amazing, and of course the rally itself, just the excitement. (Willow) is loving it, everybody's been petting her and loving on her. She's getting pictures with all the girls and she's having a blast.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

