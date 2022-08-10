 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Cruz Chenoweth

Cruz Chenoweth, 9, of Sturgis, said he likes the motorcycles and ice cream best at the rally.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Name: Cruz Chenoweth

Age: 9

From: Sturgis

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and ice cream.

Sandy and Henry Krause.JPG

Sandy and Henry Krause are from Rapid City, and are celebrating their 40th anniversary of Sturgis rally attendance. 

Name: Sandy and Henry Krause

Age: 66 and 65

From: Rapid City 

How many rallies have you attended previously? 40 

Favorite thing about the rally? The people.

People are also reading…

Raul Rotchenbach and Bea Barry.JPG

Raul Rotchenbach and Bea Barry, both from Iowa, are attending the rally for the first time and enjoy watching the people.

Name: Raul Rotchenbach and Bea Barry 

Age: Both 64 

From: Iowa

How many rallies have you attended previously? First time at the rally. It was on our bucket list and we were picking up a new Harley along the way. 

Favorite thing about the rally? Watching the people.

Melinda Smith.JPG

Melinda Smith from Colorado has been attending the rally for the past four years, and loves seeing all the dogs since she had to leave her own at home. 

Name: Melinda Smith

Age: 48

From: Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 4th rally.  

Favorite thing about the rally? All the puppy dogs. 

