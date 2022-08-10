Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Cruz Chenoweth

Age: 9

From: Sturgis

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and ice cream.

Name: Sandy and Henry Krause

Age: 66 and 65

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? 40

Favorite thing about the rally? The people.

Name: Raul Rotchenbach and Bea Barry

Age: Both 64

From: Iowa

How many rallies have you attended previously? First time at the rally. It was on our bucket list and we were picking up a new Harley along the way.

Favorite thing about the rally? Watching the people.

Name: Melinda Smith

Age: 48

From: Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 4th rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? All the puppy dogs.