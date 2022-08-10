Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Cruz Chenoweth
Age: 9
From: Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The motorcycles and ice cream.
Name: Sandy and Henry Krause
Age: 66 and 65
From: Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? 40
Favorite thing about the rally? The people.
Name: Raul Rotchenbach and Bea Barry
Age: Both 64
From: Iowa
How many rallies have you attended previously? First time at the rally. It was on our bucket list and we were picking up a new Harley along the way.
Favorite thing about the rally? Watching the people.
Name: Melinda Smith
Age: 48
From: Colorado
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my 4th rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? All the puppy dogs.