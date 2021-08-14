Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Pat Smalley
Age: 70
From: Plymouth, North Carolina
How many rallies have you attended previously? About eight
Favorite thing about the rally? Riding. I don't even have a car. I take a different route (to ride) every day.
Name: Eddie Price
Age: 73
From: Union Grove, Alabama
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. I love the people, I'm akin to all of them. It's not the bikes.
Name: Esiderio Arsaga
Age: 77
From: Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been living here for eight years and I come to the rally every year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Playing pool and fishing.
Name: Patrolman Joel Ortiz
Age: 58
From: Sturgis
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been working the rally for 18 years.
Favorite thing about the rally? The people. Everyone is friendly, they come from all over the nation, all over the world. They're supportive of the police department. And I get to ride a motorcycle.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —