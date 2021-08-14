Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Pat Smalley

Age: 70

From: Plymouth, North Carolina

How many rallies have you attended previously? About eight

Favorite thing about the rally? Riding. I don't even have a car. I take a different route (to ride) every day.

Name: Eddie Price

Age: 73

From: Union Grove, Alabama

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The people. I love the people, I'm akin to all of them. It's not the bikes.

Name: Esiderio Arsaga

Age: 77

From: Sturgis

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been living here for eight years and I come to the rally every year.