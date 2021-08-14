 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Pat Smalley

Pat Smalley, 70, is on her seventh Harley-Davidson.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

Name: Pat Smalley

Age: 70

From: Plymouth, North Carolina

How many rallies have you attended previously? About eight

Favorite thing about the rally? Riding. I don't even have a car. I take a different route (to ride) every day.

Eddie Price

Eddie Price, 73, is the chapter president for the Huntsville, Ala., chapter of Adventist Motorcycle Ministry.

Name: Eddie Price

Age: 73

From: Union Grove, Alabama

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my second year.

Favorite thing about the rally? The people. I love the people, I'm akin to all of them. It's not the bikes.

Esiderio Arsaga

Esiderio Arsaga, 77, loves going to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every year.

Name: Esiderio Arsaga

Age: 77

From: Sturgis

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been living here for eight years and I come to the rally every year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Playing pool and fishing.

Joel Ortiz

Patrolman Joel Ortiz, 58, enjoys working at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He's been riding a motorcycle for 14 years.

Name: Patrolman Joel Ortiz

Age: 58

From: Sturgis

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been working the rally for 18 years.

Favorite thing about the rally? The people. Everyone is friendly, they come from all over the nation, all over the world. They're supportive of the police department. And I get to ride a motorcycle.

