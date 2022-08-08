Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Jonathon Brock

Age: Unknown

From: Sturgis, by way of Denver

How many rallies have you attended previously: I've been up here many times over the years, but as far as this gig, I started last year.

Favorite thing about the rally? I love the town, there's a beautiful area here. The people, you know when this all goes away, Sturgis turns into a quiet little town.

Names: Jan and Darrell Eads

Ages: 64 and 62

From: Cincinnati, Ohio

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is our first year. We started on a 10,000 mile journey on our bike and left eight days ago. We said Sturgis is one of the places we wanted to go.

Favorite thing about the rally? Beautiful people, personalities.

Names: Robert and Leslie Fabian

Ages: 65 and 61

From: Chicago

How many rallies have you attended previously? It's my 28th year and my 25th

Favorite thing about the rally? We love to ride, the people, the bikes. We ride from Chicago, it's 1,000 miles. We make friends here. The best thing is our old friends come from different times and we meet at the same time.

Name: Logan Paskoski

Age: 29

From: Lusby, Maryland

How many rallies have you been to previously? This is my first time. I'm here for work.

What's your favorite thing about the rally? I love motorcycles. I've wanted to come here since I was a kid. I love all the bikes, I've never seen this many in one place.