Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Mark Grmick

Age: 54

From: Phelps, Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third one.

Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes, and the beer. I like traveling, the road. Riding feels like freedom.

Name: Chelsea Cuzela

Age: 28

From: Las Vegas

How many rallies have you attended previously? I worked here in 2015, went for fun in 2016, worked last year and I'm hanging out this year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Bikes and riding. Riding in the Black Hills.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Kourtney Balluch

Age: 18

From: Eudora, Kansas