 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snapshots: Who's at the rally
top story

Snapshots: Who's at the rally

{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Grmick

Mark Grmick in Sturgis on Friday.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

Name: Mark Grmick

Age: 54

From: Phelps, Wisconsin

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third one.

Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes, and the beer. I like traveling, the road. Riding feels like freedom.

Chelsea Cuzela

Chelsea Cuzela stands near Lazelle Street in Sturgis on Friday.

Name: Chelsea Cuzela

Age: 28

From: Las Vegas

How many rallies have you attended previously? I worked here in 2015, went for fun in 2016, worked last year and I'm hanging out this year.

Favorite thing about the rally? Bikes and riding. Riding in the Black Hills.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Kourtney Balluch

Kourtney Balluch enjoying the first official day of the rally.

Name: Kourtney Balluch

Age: 18

From: Eudora, Kansas

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first rally.

Favorite thing about the rally? The energy — you can tell everybody is ready to party.

Ben Orr

Ben Orr, an employee at Dirty Bird Concepts, stands with his custom "Dirty Tail" bike in Sturgis on Friday. Orr said the bike started out as a Harley-Davidson soft tail. They stripped out the suspension and put in their own, then added big wheels and fast motors.

Name: Ben Orr

Age: 39

From: Phoenix

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming with my boss for 15 years. He owns Dirty Bird Concepts.

Favorite thing about the rally? I love motorcycles.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 5
Local

Your Two Cents for August 5

So fire and police employees get a $1,000 bonus for COVID? Must be nice to have kept your job through this pandemic and receive a reward for k…

Your Two Cents for August 3
Local

Your Two Cents for August 3

If you have a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, visit them soon and often as visitations may be halted again due to the…

Your Two Cents for August 6
Local

Your Two Cents for August 6

I just listened to the mayor on the radio discussing the disbursement to first responders, something I support. Sadly, he said “Rapid City has…

Your Two Cents for August 4
Local

Your Two Cents for August 4

Why is the Sheriff's Office so secretive about this death and circumstances if it is a non-criminal incident that occurred on public property?…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with Youth City Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News