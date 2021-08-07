Snapshots: Who's at the rally

Name: Mark Grmick
Age: 54
From: Phelps, Wisconsin
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my third one.
Favorite thing about the rally? Seeing all the bikes, and the beer. I like traveling, the road. Riding feels like freedom.
Name: Chelsea Cuzela
Age: 28
From: Las Vegas
How many rallies have you attended previously? I worked here in 2015, went for fun in 2016, worked last year and I'm hanging out this year.
Favorite thing about the rally? Bikes and riding. Riding in the Black Hills.
Support Local Journalism
Name: Kourtney Balluch
Age: 18
From: Eudora, Kansas
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first rally.
Favorite thing about the rally? The energy — you can tell everybody is ready to party.
Name: Ben Orr
Age: 39
From: Phoenix
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming with my boss for 15 years. He owns Dirty Bird Concepts.
Favorite thing about the rally? I love motorcycles.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Siandhara Bonnet
City reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.