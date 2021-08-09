Snapshots: Who's at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Name: Rick O'Shay

Age: 68

From: South Dakota

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've attended the last 30-40 rallies.

Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. I love riding, the hills, the people. Everyone's having a good time.

Name: Priscilla Rivera and Breve

Age: 58 and 9

From: We're nomads, but we're going from Washington to Florida.

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. I overheard about it at a truck stop.

Favorite thing about the rally? How organized it is and how everyone's involved. (Breve) loves bikes.

Name: Dalton Penwell

Age: 25

From: Rapid City