Snapshots: Who's at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Name: Rick O'Shay
Age: 68
From: South Dakota
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've attended the last 30-40 rallies.
Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. I love riding, the hills, the people. Everyone's having a good time.
Name: Priscilla Rivera and Breve
Age: 58 and 9
From: We're nomads, but we're going from Washington to Florida.
How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. I overheard about it at a truck stop.
Favorite thing about the rally? How organized it is and how everyone's involved. (Breve) loves bikes.
Name: Dalton Penwell
Age: 25
From: Rapid City
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming since I was a kid. I don't usually attend, I spend most of the time traveling.
Favorite thing about the rally? The food.
Name: Phil Theriault
Age: 57
From: Castle Rock, Colorado
How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here 28 times.
Favorite thing about the rally? I like the ride to Deadwood, Mount Rushmore, Highway 385. I ride every year.
