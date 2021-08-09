 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Who's at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Snapshots: Who's at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Rick O' Shay

Rick O'Shay said he has been to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the past 30 to 40 years.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

Name: Rick O'Shay

Age: 68

From: South Dakota

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've attended the last 30-40 rallies.

Favorite thing about the rally? Everything. I love riding, the hills, the people. Everyone's having a good time.

Priscilla Rivera and Breve

Priscilla Rivera and her dog, Breve, are from Washington.

Name: Priscilla Rivera and Breve

Age: 58 and 9

From: We're nomads, but we're going from Washington to Florida.

How many rallies have you attended previously? This is my first time. I overheard about it at a truck stop.

Favorite thing about the rally? How organized it is and how everyone's involved. (Breve) loves bikes.

Dalton Penwell

Dalton Penwell of Rapid City learned how to play the banjo over the past year.

Name: Dalton Penwell

Age: 25

From: Rapid City

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been coming since I was a kid. I don't usually attend, I spend most of the time traveling.

Favorite thing about the rally? The food.

Phil Theriault

Phil Theriault is a member of the Hells Angels and has been to the rally 28 times.

Name: Phil Theriault

Age: 57

From: Castle Rock, Colorado

How many rallies have you attended previously? I've been here 28 times.

Favorite thing about the rally? I like the ride to Deadwood, Mount Rushmore, Highway 385. I ride every year.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

