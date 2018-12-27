Snow, wind and low visibility on Thursday in the Rapid City area caused traffic accidents, flight delays and other problems.
Among the traffic accidents was a crash near the intersection of highways 385 and 44 in the Black Hills near Pactola Reservoir. Reports from the scene said the accident included multiple vehicles and injuries. The Highway Patrol was investigating, and the Journal was still awaiting further information from the Patrol as this edition went to press.
Traffic problems elsewhere in the Black Hills area included numerous crashes on Interstate 90 near Spearfish, according to a Highway Patrol tweet.
The National Weather Service measured wind gusts up to 52 mph and an average wind speed of 30.4 mph through Thursday morning at Rapid City Regional Airport, where there were weather-caused flight delays and cancellations.
On Facebook, the airport reported, “Runway is in good shape, however, visibility is a challenge at the airport today. Many flights have been delayed due to the weather. Your safety is our highest priority and we will do our best to keep air traffic flowing. Please be sure to check road conditions and with your airline for flight status before coming to the airport. Be Safe!”
Western South Dakota was expected to receive 1-3 inches of new snow by Thursday night, adding to snow that fell earlier in the week. The worst West River conditions were expected to be in south-central South Dakota, where up 6 inches of new snow was expected Thursday.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety urged travelers in all parts of the state to be flexible with their travel plans, and said people who must travel should visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/, call 511 or download the SDDOT 511 app to check the latest road conditions and travel advisories before heading out.
State crews were scheduled to plow until the early evening hours Thursday as conditions allowed. After that, the crews were scheduled to be inactive until about 5 a.m., when they would return to the roads, weather permitting.
With the significant snow totals and high winds, the Department of Public Safety said it would take time for crews to get roads clear and open.
The National Weather Service said Thursday that snowfall and gusty winds would continue through Thursday afternoon, but would gradually decrease from west to east overnight, resulting in perhaps 1-2 inches of new snow in Rapid City on top of the roughly 2 inches that fell Tuesday night through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for central South Dakota, eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota. The storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in the region before ending today.
Today's forecast for Rapid City is partly sunny with a high temperature of around 20 degrees.
Throughout the region, the winter storm dumped heavy snow and whipped up gusty winds across parts of North Dakota and Minnesota on Thursday. Up to 11 inches of snow had fallen in the Moorhead-Alexandria area of western Minnesota by mid-afternoon Thursday, and it was still snowing, said meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein of the Twin Cities National Weather Service. The snowfall peaked around 3 inches at the Minneapolis airport, then rain starting early Thursday melted the snowpack.
Officials in North Dakota issued a no-travel advisory for the eastern part of the state due to icy roads and reduced visibility. Blustery winds were causing blizzard conditions in Jamestown, North Dakota, and in northern South Dakota, where transportation officials reported visibility was down to a quarter-mile along a stretch of Highway 10.
Bus service for Fargo, North Dakota, and neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, was suspended Thursday afternoon because of worsening road conditions. Service is expected to resume today with a normal schedule.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this story.