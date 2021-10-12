Snow begins to fall in the Black Hills

A strong winter storm associated with a low pressure system in Colorado began earlier than originally anticipated for Rapid City and the Black Hills, transitioning from rain to snow during the late morning and early afternoon hours on Tuesday.
Large snowflakes equivalent to 1-2 inches of snowfall per hour were observed in Rapid City around noon Tuesday. However, with temperatures above freezing the snow quickly melted when it hit the ground, bringing little to no accumulation.
As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the city's Communication Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Street Department crews are treating hills and bridge decks and patrolling road conditions along Rapid City's 19 snow routes.
"Drivers are advised to use caution as snow conditions persist," Shoemaker said. "In addition, drivers are advised to watch for fallen tree branches in roadways due to the heavy, wet snow."
Melissa Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City said the snow accumulation in the city is expected to dwindle Tuesday afternoon.
"We are expecting the intensity of the snow to go down some this afternoon, then pick back up," Smith said. "There will be some dryer air that will also make its way into the area later [Tuesday]. We'll still see some bouts of rain, we'll get that rain snow mix, then it could change back to rain."
Smith said the surface temperatures in Rapid City are warm, causing the snow to melt, but it could cause icy patches and slushy roads throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.
"It's going to vary around the Rapid City area. Out closer to the airport you'll only see an inch or two," Smith said. "Higher elevations southwest of Rapid City, we are expecting three to six inches. As you get closer to Piedmont and higher elevation, the more snow you're going to see."
Further into the Northern Black Hills, areas from Hill City to Lead-Deadwood saw significant snow beginning to accumulate Tuesday in grassy areas and along some roadways.
According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, steady daytime temperatures Tuesday in Lead are right at 32 degrees, with conditions expected to continue deteriorating throughout Tuesday afternoon, evening and into Wednesday. The weather service is calling for 4 to 8 inches of Tuesday daytime snow accumulation in Lead, 10 to 14 inches during the overnight hours and an additional 4 to 8 inches on Wednesday.
In Rapid City, the weather service is forecasting the precipitation to transition to all rain after 4 p.m. Tuesday, with a chance of a thunderstorm before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Another thunderstorm is possible in Rapid City after 1 a.m. Wednesday, with a rain and snow mix ending by 7 p.m. Two to 3 inches of liquid precipitation is expected to fall by the end of the storm.
Daytime temperatures in Rapid City are expected to be in the low- to mid- 40s through Wednesday, with overnight temperatures below freezing. A warm-up is expected by the weekend, with Sunday's high temperature forecast to be in the high 60s.
— Journal reporter Shannon Marvel contributed to this report.
