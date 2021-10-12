Snow begins to fall in the Black Hills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said the surface temperatures in Rapid City are warm, causing the snow to melt, but it could cause icy patches and slushy roads throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

"It's going to vary around the Rapid City area. Out closer to the airport you'll only see an inch or two," Smith said. "Higher elevations southwest of Rapid City, we are expecting three to six inches. As you get closer to Piedmont and higher elevation, the more snow you're going to see."

Further into the Northern Black Hills, areas from Hill City to Lead-Deadwood saw significant snow beginning to accumulate Tuesday in grassy areas and along some roadways.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, steady daytime temperatures Tuesday in Lead are right at 32 degrees, with conditions expected to continue deteriorating throughout Tuesday afternoon, evening and into Wednesday. The weather service is calling for 4 to 8 inches of Tuesday daytime snow accumulation in Lead, 10 to 14 inches during the overnight hours and an additional 4 to 8 inches on Wednesday.