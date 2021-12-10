Snow delays flights, school in Rapid City

While the Rapid City Regional Airport and commercial runway are open, flights may still be delayed or canceled.

Airport administration said travelers should contact their airlines for current scheduled flight status Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, 4.1 inches of snow fell overnight in Rapid City as of 5 a.m.. The snow is expected to dissipate this afternoon.

Toni Broom, Deputy Airport Director for Finance and Administration with the airport, said in a news release that travelers should also check local road conditions and be cautious when traveling to the airport.

As of 8 a.m., Jeremy Cahill with the city's Street Department reported that crews are giving priority attention to retreating main lines, hills and collector intersections for icing conditions.

Crews pre-treated roads before the storm started Wednesday night, according to the city.

Rapid City Area Schools, meanwhile, are starting classes two hours late today.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0