Snow, freezing rain expected Saturday in Black Hills

Winter weather will make its return to southwestern South Dakota with snow and freezing rain impacting the area Saturday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Black Hills and southern plains through 5 p.m. Saturday and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Fall River County plains and far western portion of the Nebraska Panhandle until 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, snow from anywhere between one inch to 6 inches is possible in the Southern Hills and portions of the Northern Hills. The heaviest amount of snow is expected from Custer south to Hot Springs and will include portions of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Lead and Deadwood could see between three and four inches of snow.

Rapid City is expected to see between one and two inches of snow, with higher amounts possible on the western side of the city.

On the South Dakota plains, precipitation will begin as freezing rain before transitioning to snow. The freezing rain is expected to cause ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch from Philip and Martin to points east.

Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected through Saturday evening on the plains, with 10 to 20 mph winds in the Black Hills, the weather service said. Winds could gust from 30 to 45 mph on the plains, causing concern for blowing snow and low visibility.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below freezing throughout the weekend, the weather service said. Monday should allow a slight thaw in Rapid City with daytime temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, with another slight chance of snow on Tuesday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.