The Rapid City Fire Department is warning residents to “exercise extreme caution around Rapid Creek” and other moving water as snow and rain continue to pound an already saturated Black Hills on Tuesday.
Areas in the southern and northern Black Hills are expected to receive as much as foot of snow while Rapid City could receive from 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next two days.
The entire region is under a flood watch and a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire department reported Tuesday morning that water in Rapid Creek is flowing at a rate of 450 cubic feet per second through Founders Park in Rapid City, and that water is running over its banks all along the creek. The department said fast flow is making the banks of Rapid Creek unstable, which poses risks to anyone near it.
As of 11 a.m., the Fire Department said the water in most areas of Rapid Creek is at least four feet deep and running over 300 cubic feet per second with trees, debris and other hazards in the fast-moving water.
The department is also urging motorists to not drive through flooded roadways.
Heavy snowfall in the southern Black Hills, meanwhile, has led to power outages and the closure of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, highways in the area and several businesses in Hill City and Keystone.
