After two days of heavy snow and rain, flooding is now the top concern in the Black Hills as Memorial Day weekend nears.
"That is definitely a concern of ours," Katie Pojorlie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said Wednesday.
Pactola Reservoir and Rapid Creek are already at high levels and should fill up more after the lake received 25 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, she said.
"We are thinking that Rapid Creek could flood," Pojorlie said, adding that a flood warning is in place until 2 p.m. Sunday for areas alongside the creek in eastern Rapid City and Rapid Valley.
"Flooding's our next big concern" and people shouldn't try to drive through roads covered with water, said Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Harrison said most major roads in Pennington County were clear by midday Wednesday, but some secondary roads are flooded.
The flooding risk comes after on-and-off snow in the hills since Monday and rains and snow in Rapid City. As much as 3.5 inches of snow fell within two miles of Rapid City as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, Pojorlie said. The Spearfish area saw up to 13 inches by 7 a.m. Wednesday while the Deadwood area recorded 20 inches by 10:40 a.m. Custer had 15 inches as of 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Rushmore recorded 12.5 inches by midnight and Hill City saw 17 inches as of 10:20 a.m.
The weather seemed to discourage some tourists. Three people stayed at Kemp's Kamp near Keystone on Tuesday evening but two had left by Wednesday and only one was booked through Memorial Day weekend, according to owner Tom Morris.
The snow closed the Custer School District and Custer State Park's visitors center, downed trees and caused power outages throughout the area.
The visitors center and all state parks are expected to be open for Memorial Day weekend, said Chris Hull, spokesman for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. He said some individual campsites and trails may be closed.
Campgrounds within the Black Hills National Forest expect to be open, said spokesman Scott Jacobson. While motorized trails will be closed due to the mud, trails for horses, cyclists and hikers remain open.
Pojorlie said the recent rain was caused by a strong low-pressure system and cold air from the north turned it into snow.
"I think we're all ready for it to be done," she said of the wintry weather.
Pojorlie said it's "pretty unusual" but not unheard of to have spring snow storms in the Black Hills. She said 3.2 inches of snow fell in Rapid City on June 1 and 2, 1951.
The rain and snow tapered off Wednesday, and today is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, Pojorlie said. Rain and snow are expected to pick back up this evening while Friday will be dry and temperatures could reach the mid-60s in Rapid City. The weekend will have temperatures in the mid-60s and be mostly dry with the exception of possible showers on Sunday. It's supposed to rain again on Memorial Day.