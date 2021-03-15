Social media post about 'missing' Black Hills teens inaccurate, law enforcement says

A viral social media post raising alarm about missing Indigenous teenagers from the Black Hills area consists of girls who were not formally reported missing or runaways who have been found, according to law enforcement.

“Six Indigenous girls in the past two weeks have gone missing. They are all under the age of 17 and from the Rapid City area. WHERE'S THE MEDIA COVERAGE?” the post says.

It’s unclear who first created the post, but it’s been reposted and shared by many accounts. One post alone generated more than 2,600 shares.

The girls range in age from 12 to 17 who were listed as reported missing in Rapid City, Box Elder, rural Pennington County and Belle Fourche between Feb. 23 and March 4.

The three girls from Rapid City were either runaways who have been found or were not formally reported missing — at least under the names listed on Facebook — according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department.

“The vast majority” of missing children and adults from Rapid City “are people who decide to leave under their own volition without telling associated friends or family their intentions,” Medina said Monday.