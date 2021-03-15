Social media post about 'missing' Black Hills teens inaccurate, law enforcement says

A viral social media post raising alarm about missing Indigenous teenagers from the Black Hills area consists of girls who were not formally reported missing or runaways who have been found, according to law enforcement.
“Six Indigenous girls in the past two weeks have gone missing. They are all under the age of 17 and from the Rapid City area. WHERE'S THE MEDIA COVERAGE?” the post says.
It’s unclear who first created the post, but it’s been reposted and shared by many accounts. One post alone generated more than 2,600 shares.
The girls range in age from 12 to 17 who were listed as reported missing in Rapid City, Box Elder, rural Pennington County and Belle Fourche between Feb. 23 and March 4.
The three girls from Rapid City were either runaways who have been found or were not formally reported missing — at least under the names listed on Facebook — according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department.
“The vast majority” of missing children and adults from Rapid City “are people who decide to leave under their own volition without telling associated friends or family their intentions,” Medina said Monday.
The girls from Belle Fourche and Pennington County were missing but have been found, according to the Belle Fourche Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The girl from Belle Fourche was a runaway; the sheriff’s office declined to share the circumstances of the missing girl from its jurisdiction.
The Box Elder Police Department never received a report about the girl in the list going missing, said Sgt. Joshua Campbell.
The post likely gained attention due to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/People movement, which draws attention to the high rates of missing, killed and premature deaths among Indigenous people.
The vast majority of missing adults and children are people who voluntarily left their home, data shows. While people might leave voluntarily they are often dealing with trauma, abuse, mental health problems or addictions.
Eighty-five percent of missing Native American youth reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between 2009 and 2018 were runaways, according to a study from the group. Ninety-eight percent were eventually found, but only 21% were located within 48 hours. Only 3% were missing for more than a year.
Law enforcement included circumstances in 48% of the missing people cases it reported to the FBI in 2019. Of the cases with listed circumstances, 95% were coded as runaways.
A 2002 study by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention based on data from 1997 to 1999 estimated that 67% of missing children were runaways. Another 23% were involuntarily missing, lost, injured or missing for benign reasons. The remainder were missing from abductions, which are usually committed by family members or intimate partners. Stranger abductions are the most rare case.
The Journal is not publishing the list of girls since they are minors, which is also why the Rapid City Police Department only publicizes a few of the hundreds of juvenile runaway cases it handles each year.
In order to protect children’s privacy, the department only alerts the public if the child is very young, missing in dangerous weather, has a serious disability or medical condition, or is suspected of having a weapon.
